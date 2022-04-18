TCL 55" Class 4K Smart TV with Roku | $360 | Amazon



Amazon has this 55" Class Roku TV dropping to $20 bucks , and we highly suggest you check it out. This is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon. The 4K picture quality has four times the resolution of Full HD, so we expect you to fall in love more after every Netflix marathon. You’ll be watching all the NBA and NHL playoffs like never before, thanks to high-quality, vibrant colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Is this NBA 2K22 or the real thing? The built-in Roku allows for seamless access to all your streaming services and connects to any gaming console without issue. The remote is so simple even a parent or grandparent can figure it out.