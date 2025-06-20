If you’ve ever used a vacuum that feels like it’s fighting you instead of dirt, this one is the total opposite. The suction is strong enough to pick up the stuff you can see and the stuff you don’t even want to think about. The Lift Away design means that with one button, the main canister pops off so you can carry it around and clean stairs, shelves, couch cushions, that random corner behind the TV—basically anywhere dust likes to hide.

Normally priced at around $200, this Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional is now 35% off, bringing it down to just $130—just in time for the holidays.

The Shark vacuum has a HEPA filter and a sealed system, which is great if you’ve got pets, allergies, or a general dislike for breathing in dust. Plus, it switches between carpets and hard floors, automatically adjusting for suction power. And the swivel steering means you can glide around furniture with ease.

Is it as lightweight as those tiny stick vacs? Not exactly. But it is way more powerful, the dust cup is huge, and it feels like a vacuum that’s going to last longer than one cleaning season.

For $130, it’s kind of a no-brainer. If you need a reliable everyday vacuum that doesn’t complain, this one’s a steal while it’s still on sale.