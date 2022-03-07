Parks & Recreation: The Complete Series | $30 | Amazon



Look, I know not everyone uses DVD players anymore, but this is just one of those things that’s nice to have on hand. By “this,” I mean the entire set of Parks & Recreation at your fingertips, plus deleted scenes, gag reels, episodes with audio commentary from the cast, random bonus footage like a “Catch Your Dreams” music video, and more. All for just $30. Remember all the stuff we used to go nuts for before streaming? It’s just that again. Relive every happy, heartbreaking, absurdist detail over and over for half-price. Yes, DVDs may be a little out of vogue, but having them just means you’re perfectly suited for Pawnee. Also, the only streaming service that has Parks right now breaks it up with ads, even if you’re paying, and DVDs won’t do that.