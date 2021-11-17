Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade Cabinet | $350 | Best Buy



Miss the days of going to the arcade? Well, now your own house can be the arcade. The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Legacy a rcade cabinet is down to $350 at Best Buy. Even though this unit shows off the brilliant original artwork from the Mortal Kombat II cabinet, it’s jam-packed with many more games than just that. You’ll get to play twelve Midway classics including Mortal Kombat, MortalKombat II, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Joust, Defender, Rampage, Gauntlet, Paperboy, Rootbeer Tapper, Bubbles, Toobin, and Wizards of Wor.

