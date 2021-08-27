Hitman 3 (XBO/XSX) | $35 | Amazon

Hitman 3 (PS4) | $35 | Amazon

Hitman 3 (PS5) | $35 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. IO Interactive’s secret is is not an action stealth game at all. It’s a puzzle game. The levels are designed to be “snail houses” with “swiss cheese” doors. They’re the large areas that wind around on themselves, but if you look hard, you’ll find shortcuts around the map. Combining this with the various items you can find along the mission turn the game into active problem solving like learning you can shoot coconuts out of a tree and then realizing you should try to figure out out to get your guy to stand under it. Replayability is through the roof as there are countless ways to set up your target in each level. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X). You’ll be able to play missions of the previous games with the updated look and feel of Hitman 3.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/19/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/27/2021.