Look, I’m not a doctor, but it baffles me that the stuff they give you in the ER after you get your stomach pumped is now an easily accessible part of over-the-counter treatments for like, everything. That said: People swear by it! So if you’re curious about trying something like Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, there’s never been a better time, since it’s down to $9 at Amazon. ( It’s normally $20, so you’re saving 55% off the usual price.) The toothpaste is vegan, paraben- and peroxide-free, and made with certified organic coconut oil. It’s rarely priced this low, so grab it now and flash your pearly whites by New Year’s.