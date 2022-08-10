4-In-1 Adjustable Free Weight Set | $120 | Amazon



Getting fit at home is becoming more affordable, and a lot more people are doing it, all you need is the right kit. This 4-In-1 Adjustable Free Weight Set is 20% off at the moment, down to $120, and is a great way to kick off any lifting collection. This free weight set comes with a pair of dumbbells, a barbell, kettlebells, and two push -up stands , all of which can be adjusted using the 44 pounds that the set comes with. It’s all easy to change up as you want, and can be used for a huge variety of exercises to make sure you can work your entire body as hard as you want. It’s an especially good deal for newer weight lifters, because they’re less likely to have all of these bits.