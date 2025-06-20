Logo
A $155 Apple Watch Series 7 Is Just One Click Away at StackSocial

Get this refurbished GPS and cellular model of the top smartwatch in 4 different colors and 2 different sizes and save 68%.

ByMike Fazioli
The Series 7 Apple Watch is a serious steal during this $155 deal at StackSocial.


It's not uncommon for people to do some top-level smartwatch browsing and leave it there, deciding the really good ones are a little rich for their blood. If that's you and you're hunting for a great deal on an Apple Watch, check out this one — a refurbished Apple Watch 7 with GPS and cellular capabilities for just $155 at StackSocial. That's a 68% off deal that makes for an ideal entrée into a great sportswatch with advanced health and safety features, a big beautiful screen, and many more features.

The debut of the Apple Watch in 2021 was a big splash, with reviewers and buyers loving the 20% larger screen, 70% brighter indoor visibility, longer battery life, and faster charging. The Apple Watch 7 has great workout tracking, ECG and blood-oxygen monitoring, fall detection, and improved mindfulness and sleep features. Take it to your cellular provider and you can add it to your account and stay connected even when you don't have your phone handy. The $155 price on this Apple Watch 7, available in 45mm size in three colors (Midnight, Blue, Green) and one in 41mm size (Starlight), is a while-supplies-last deal at StackSocial — once they're gone, they're gone.

Apple Watch 7 at StackSocial


