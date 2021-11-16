Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch) | $30 | Amazon

Just Dance 2022 (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Just Dance 2022 (PS5) | $30 | Amazon

Just Dance 2022 (XBO/XSX) | $30 | Amazon

Advertisement

It’s November and you know what that means. Every game that gets a yearly refresh gets it now . Just Dance 2022 came out a couple of weeks ago and it’s jam-packed with songs I don’t know because I’m over-the-hill in terms of Top 40 hits. I’ve been listening to exclusively Japanese Breakfast lately, but I’ll rattle off some tracks included in this one and it’s up to you to figure out for yourself if I actually heard them or not (chances are no). Taylor Swift—Love Story (Taylor’s Version), 24 k Goldn ft. Iann Dior—Mood, Billie Eilish—Happier Than Ever, Olivia Rodrigo—Good 4 U, Dua Lipa—Levitating, Camilla Cabello—Don’t Go Yet, and more. The game is down to $30 on all consoles.