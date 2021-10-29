Prextex White Christmas Lights | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Ready to start getting ready for the holidays? You might be in the market for some twinkling strings of LEDs, right?. These Prextex White Christmas Lights for just $10 at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon) will do the trick nicely. You get 100 of them per strand, and they come on an 18" white wire. You can use them indoors and outdoors, and each strand can be connected with five additional sets to make a train of 600 lights for large-scale decorations. It’s about that time, so if you’re getting ready to unpack your tree when November rolls around, you might want to go ahead and stock up.