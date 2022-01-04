HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | $550 | HP

If you saw “HP” and “budget” and “gaming PC” in the title and the small hairs on the back of your neck stood and your palms began to perspire as you prepare your crankiest, most succinctly-written and profanity-laden dissertation on what makes a gaming PC, just hold on there, hoss. This HP Gaming PC is a budget machine —it has an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, an AMD Radeon RX5500 GPU, and it ships with default 256GB SSD storage, and it’s even equipped with an m.2 2230 PCIe Bluetooth 5 card for quick response wireless mouse connections. If you just want to play your favorites from the last decade on the cheap, this machine will get you your fix. You’ll save $100 in the process, and you can take that money and upgrade the processor to meet minimum requirements on some of the latest games, or just pocket the savings and enjoy some XCOM 2. For the rest of you, don’t worry! We’ll let you know when we come across a good deal on another gaming PC.