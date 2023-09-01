It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

Get In Touch With Your Body: New Garmin Venu3 at Best Buy

Self-care is taking care of you so you can take care of others.

By
Riley Blackwell
Wake up new Garmin Venu3 and Venu3S just dropped.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Everybody needs a coach to cheer them on, and with the new Garmin Venu3 and Venu3S, the coach lives on your wrist. Get to know all the mysterious parts of you with Garmin this coming Fall with personalized sleep coaching, women’s health tracking and stress tracking to keep everything in check. Two new versions to the Venu line mean a smaller 3S version with a smaller screen, 10-day battery life, and more than 30 sports apps on each model.

Health tracking is getting so robust and simple that anyone can take advantage of the data for a happier, healthier life. The Garmin Venu3 even has wheelchair-tracking solutions to track pushes rather than steps, which is such a fantastic upgrade to wearables. Personally, I’m looking forward to the nap tracking and logging.

