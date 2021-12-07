HP Envy Convertible Laptop | $902 | HP

Are you a Windows fiend? Yeah, me neither, but we do have to use it in the course of our lives, don’t we? Like stiff boots in winter, a Windows computer is a strict necessity that you’d rather do without, but when you need it, you’re glad it’s there. So, you might as well save money when the need arises, right? That’s why I’m here telling you about this HP Envy Convertible Laptop. The nice thing is that this is a surprisingly decently-specced little machine . It’s got an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM, and its 256GB storage is handled by a super fast PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Its 15.6" FHD touchscreen is a pleasantly bright 400 nits and supports multitouch. Not only that, but it’s equipped with the fruit of Intel’s 2017 hire of AMD graphics chief, Raji Koduri: the Intel Iris Xe graphics card. This thin little laptop will push some very respectable gaming performance, belying its sort of standard-issue-laptop appearance, and it’s starting at $902 right now. If you’re looking for a general purpose laptop that’ll also handle games with aplomb, this is the one.