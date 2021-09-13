Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse | $100 | Amazon



If you’re looking to pick up a new gaming mouse, the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is now just $100 at Amazon, $50 off its normal price of $150. The fall slate of games is about to get pretty serious, what with Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, and tons of other games dropping. Be ready with a new mouse to bring it all together. This mouse charges wirelessly and features a Hero 25K tracking sensor with 10 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity. It also lasts up to 140 hours with light sync RGB lighting, and 180 hours when that’s all turned off. Plus, you get snappy connectivity even despite its wireless status thanks to 1:1 tracking. Needing to get your battle station ready for fall’s new slate? Here’s a great way to get started.