Gaiam Yoga Mat | $30 | 26% Off | Amazon

If your version of exercise is a bit more like hitting a good flow, you better treat yourself to this Gaiam Yoga mat, ‘cause it’s currently 26% off. Its 6mm thickness and nonslip texture provides the utmost comfort and stability as you nail those single-leg standing poses. Each side of the mat has a unique pattern, so you won’t get tired staring at the same pattern on your mat every day. You’re supposed to quiet your mind and focus—not wander to how bored you are, you know? Anyway, a new mat might keep you motivated through the winter slog—so grab this good-good deal and get in the flow.