BACtrack Keychain Breathalyzer | Amazon | $36 + Clip Coupon



A pocket breathalyzer: More than just a fun party game, it’s an essential part of keeping you and your loved ones safe throughout the holiday party season. This BACtrack Keychain Breathalyzer is portable, lightweight, and down to just $36 when you clip the coupon at Amazon. Whether as a jokey-serious stocking stuffer or something you add to your keyring because it’s better to have it than to not have it, now’s a great time to get this gadget. There are additional colors (brights, blues, blacks), but pink has the highest discount right now. It won’t blow your budget up! That’s the only joke I’m comfortable making about this. Seriously, it’s better to have this on hand than to just ... guess if you’re good to drive.