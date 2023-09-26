Get Holiday Shopping Done Early: Segway Kids Scooter 40% Off Featuring Transformers Bumblebee

Save early and check off one of the gift boxes that’ll have the kids out all night with an electric kid’s scooter from the Transformers series and Segway. The scooter company is offering $100 off the Bumblebee Edition kid’s scooter at Best Buy this holiday. They will be zooming around the neighborhood at up to 10mph at three different speeds, turbo, cruise, and safe mode for different skill levels. Perfect for ages 6-12 on the C8 model, making it amazing to travel with and only 3 seconds to set up.

Segway Kid’s Scooter - Bumblebee Edition | 40% Off | Best Buy

Let them have fun and know they’re safe with high-strength steel and solid rubber tires that take them on grass, concrete, and gravel with no problems. I would recommend adding reflective lights for extra safety, but this scooter is ready to go whenever they are!