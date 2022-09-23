ViewSonic 27 Inch 1440p Gaming Monitor | $190 | Amazon



Gaming requires a good monitor. Sure, your graphics card is unparalleled in its power, but that’s no good if your monitor is older than you are. If you’re looking for a more budget upgrade option, then this ViewSonic 27 Inch 1440p Gaming Monitor is on sale with 24% off today at $190. The ViewSonic 27 Inch 1440p Gaming Monitor has a 2560 x 1440 resolution for great visuals, a 1ms response time to make sure you’re always up to date, and a 144Hz refresh rate to help make sure you come out on top in competitive games. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology to help smooth out frame rates, and it’s flicker-free with a blue light filter too.