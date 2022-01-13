Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze [Digital Code] | $42 | Amazon

This may be sacrilegious, but I think this game is better than any of the New Super Mario Brothers series. All of those games look the same and the levels sort of blend together for me. This game shines when it comes to level design like the one world where you watch ice p ops get made from harve sting the fruit, to crushing and processing it all, to eventually freezing it into shape. Unique and charming theming is all over this game. The game is also pretty damn difficult—especially for a Nintendo game as they have been catering their platformers for a younger audience lately. Though if you are struggling, Funky Mode is basically this game’s easy mode—granting you all the abilities of the other characters at once. You also get to be Funky Kong riding a cool surfboard . The game is only $42 right now digitally.