Dispensary Grade Delta 9 THC Gummies | Indacloud



Indacloud’s nostalgic snack-based THC products are truly innovative—and their new Delta 9 THC Gummies are impressively good. For a limited time, Indacloud is offering brand new dispensary grade THC gummies. With free shipping, $15 off, and an entire pack completely free, you can try all three incredible flavors for an unbeatable price. These gummies are inspired by bubbly fruit soda, and pack a powerful punch: half a gummy gives an incredible high. Every pack has 200 mg of Delta 9 THC—dispensary-grade and totally legal, with flavors reminiscent of a bodega snack run. Take one bite of a gummy, one sip of your favorite soda, and wait for the euphoria to kick in.