Forza Horizon 4 (Digital) | $20 | Target



Forza Horizon 4 is one of the most loved Xbox games at the moment because its graphics look downright beautiful on the new-ish Series X console. If you aren’t so lucky, though, it’s a great play on your PC or Xbox One. Grab this title for $20 today, a great deal at 67% off normal price. I grew up playing Forza with my dad, so the nostalgia is there for me—but even if you haven’t played it before, cruising along those sunset tracks comes easy to just about anyone.