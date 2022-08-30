Getting fit is a year-long endeavor, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t pick up some great gear thanks to Labor Day sales. We’ve gone ahead and found a few pieces of equipment that could help you build or start your own home gym, no matter what your preferences are.
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells | $379 | 31% Off
Weight training is a staple for a lot of people, but when you’re at home, it can be a huge pain to buy a bunch of different weights and try and store them. That’s where these Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells come in, which are 31% off today at $379. Not only do these come with a one-year JRNY membership, but can be adjusted between 5 and 52.5lbs in weight, are easy to use, and save loads of space.
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike | $254 | 42% Off
If you prefer your fitness to involve sitting down and watching television, then the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike is 42% off today at $254. This spin bike has an adjustable seat and handlebars, an LCD monitor to help you track your stats, and is surprisingly quiet too.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | $249 | 38% Off
If you want to look as serious as the dude in the image, then this Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with 38% off can get you there. It’ll also help you work out an array of muscles as well as improve your cardio, has a digital monitor for stats, an adjustable resistance level, and is easy to move around too.
Sole Fitness Indoor Elliptical | $1400 | 30% Off
Some people want to be stood up when working out, and this Sole Fitness Indoor Elliptical is 30% off today and will let you do just that. This machine allows for natural fluid motions, variable resistances, different incline levels, an integrated tablet holder, and even a USB port for charging things.
Sportsroyals Power Tower | $175 | 41% Off with Clip Coupon
If all you want for Christmas is this Sportsroyals Power Tower, then good news, it’s current 41% off if you clip the coupon. This heavy-duty tower has a pull-up bar, a dip station, push-up bars, and can be used for knee raises or a few other exercises too. It’s a great way to add some variety to your home workouts, all in one convenient place.