Getting fit is a year-long endeavor, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t pick up some great gear thanks to Labor Day sales. We’ve gone ahead and found a few pieces of equipment that could help you build or start your own home gym, no matter what your preferences are.

Weight training is a staple for a lot of people, but when you’re at home, it can be a huge pain to buy a bunch of different weights and try and store them. That’s where these Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells come in, which are 31% off today at $379. Not only do these come with a one-year JRNY membership, but can be adjusted between 5 and 52.5lbs in weight, are easy to use, and save loads of space.

If you prefer your fitness to involve sitting down and watching television, then the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike is 42% off today at $254. This spin bike has an adjustable seat and handlebars, an LCD monitor to help you track your stats, and is surprisingly quiet too.



If you want to look as serious as the dude in the image, then this Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with 38% off can get you there. It’ll also help you work out an array of muscles as well as improve your cardio, has a digital monitor for stats, an adjustable resistance level , and is easy to move around too .



Some people want to be stood up when working out, and this Sole Fitness Indoor Elliptical is 30% off today and will let you do just that. This machine allows for natural fluid motions, variable resistances, different incline levels , an integrated tablet holder, and even a USB port for charging things.



If all you want for Christmas is this Sportsroyal s Power Tower, then good news, it’s current 41% off if you clip the coupon. This heavy-duty tower has a pull-up bar, a dip station, push-up bars, and can be used for knee raises or a few other exercises too. It’s a great way to add some variety to your home workouts, all in one convenient place.