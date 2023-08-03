Get Down To Business With 37% Off Dell Latitude 7400 Laptop And Office Pro Bundle

There are bundles, and then there are StackSocial bundles that combine everything needed to get things done. The refurbished Dell Latitude 7400 14” bundle at 37% off has enough power to last all day and transition into some high-end gaming at night. Use the touchscreen display to scroll through tasks and recharge up to 80% in just an hour. This bundle includes a Microsoft Office 2021 Pro license to keep all your applications up to date too.

Dell Latitude 7400 14" Laptop + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 | 37% Off | StackSocial

Save on this bundle to splurge a little on a nice pair of headphones to travel with. Working from home, the park, or the coffee shop, a 14” Dell laptop is perfect for carrying to your next destination.