Need a quick and easy way to get dinner on the table? The Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Air Fryer is all you need, and you can use it to make some absolutely delicious meals in the blink of an eye. And it's on sale now for a great price.

What makes this air fryer stand out is its glass cooking chamber. Instead of peeking through a small window or guessing how close food is to the heat source, you can easily watch your food cook in real time. That makes it easier to know exactly when your meal is done without opening the oven or stopping to check manually.

The 6-in-1 functionality means you can use this appliance in place of several others. Air frying gives foods that crave crispiness a satisfying finish with less oil, while roasting and baking expand what you can make for weeknight dinners or weekend meals. Dehydrating works well for snacks like fruit chips, and the broil setting can give proteins a nice finish.

Controls are intuitive and easy to read, so you can switch modes and adjust temperatures quickly. The compact size also makes it a good fit for smaller kitchens, apartments, or anyone who wants capability without a huge footprint.

This Ninja air fryer is a good choice for everyday meals, experimenting with new recipes, or simplifying how you cook. At $250 on Amazon, down from $280, it’s an accessible way to add a flexible cooking tool to your kitchen that helps you eat well without extra effort.