bonVIVO II Portable Floor Chair | $60 | Clip Coupon



I’m a noted fan of sitting and/or lying on the floor, but in my defense, I didn’t know that a floor chair was an option. Especially since I did not know about the bonVIVO II Portable Floor Chair with back support that’s 25% off at Amazon through Tuesday, June 14. Comfortable, flexible, and easy-to-clean, this unique little piece of furniture is ideal for marathon gaming sessions, meditation sessions, sleepovers, and more. It includes padded cushioning and is designed for kids and adults alike. Bring it room to room, or maybe put one in every room? However you choose to settle in for your next activity is the correct way to do it. Plus, back suppo rt. You can’t top that. Clip the coupon on the page to drop the price down to $60, and grab a midcentury modern-inspired floor chair right this second.