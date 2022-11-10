Exercise Equipment Savings | Best Buy
Don’t wait until the new year to kick off your resolution to exercise more. Set yourself up now with the home gym of your dreams with different gear from Bowflex, NordicTrack, and more. Best Buy is having a sales event on exercise equipment with savings of up to 64% off.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells | $80 off
Bowflex’s line of SelectTech equipment is a great way to add a lot of versatility to your workout in a tight space. You can set the dumbbells to weights between five and 52.5 lbs. Just turn the dial and pick it up to start your workout.
Bowflex SelectTech Stand with Media Rack | $50 off
Now that you have your SelectTech dumbbells, you’ll find them much easier to use not having to bend over to the ground each time you go to adjust the weight. This stand brings them up to a more comfortable level the streamline your workout.
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | $30 off
Staying in the SelectTech family, this adjustable kettlebell is great for swings, rows, squats, twists, and more. Adjust the weight between eight and 40 lbs.
Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench | $50 off
In keeping with the theme of making the most out of a small workout area, this Bowflex bench is stowable to maximize the space in your home gym.
Bowflex Max Trainer M9 | $300 off
Get a full-body workout in a compact area with the Max Trainer M9. It even hasa 10" screen with built ub coaching software to keep you crushing milestone after milestone.
CLMBR Connected | $1,800 off
Push yourself to climb higher while getting in some high-intesity cardio and resistance strength training on one workout. Achieve more at the same time.
ProForm Vue | $700 off
Check your form as you follow along with workouts led by elite trainers. This mirror has a 22" smart HD touchscreen built in for an immersive workout experience.
ProForm Pro C22 | $150 off
Cycling is a great way to get some cardio done while indoors. This execise bike is equipped with a 22" touchscreen and comes with a 30 day membership to iFIT to ride along with expert personal trainers.