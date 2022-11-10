Exercise Equipment Savings | Best Buy

Don’t wait until the new year to kick off your resolution to exercise more. Set yourself up now with the home gym of your dreams with different gear from Bowflex, NordicTrack, and more. Best Buy is having a sales event on exercise equipment with savings of up to 64% off.

Bowflex’s line of SelectTech equipment is a great way to add a lot of versatility to your workout in a tight space. You can set the dumbbells to weights between five and 52.5 lbs. Just turn the dial and pick it up to start your workout.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $350 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission 95% off Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan Lifetime Subscription (2-Pack) 95% off your travel dreams.

Leave those dreamy “what if” plans behind, and start checking out deal alerts for domestic and international flights leaving from your four favorite departure airports. Buy for $150 at StackSocial Advertisement

Now that you have your SelectTech dumbbells, you’ll find them much easier to use not having to bend over to the ground each time you go to adjust the weight. This stand brings them up to a more comfortable level the streamline your workout.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $130 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Staying in the SelectTech family, this adjustable kettlebell is great for swings, rows, squats, twists, and more. Adjust the weight between eight and 40 lbs.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $120 at Best Buy

Advertisement

In keeping with the theme of making the most out of a small workout area , this Bowflex bench is stowable to maximize the space in your home gym.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Get a full-body workout in a compact area with the Max Trainer M9. It even hasa 10" screen with built ub coaching software to keep you crushing milestone after milestone.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1700 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Push yourself to climb higher while getting in some high-intesity cardio and resistance strength training on one workout. Achieve more at the same time.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1000 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Check your form as you follow along with workouts led by elite trainers. This mirror has a 22" smart HD touchscreen built in for an immersive workout experience.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $800 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Cycling is a great way to get some cardio done while indoors. This execise bike is equipped with a 22" touchscreen and comes with a 30 day membership to iFIT to ride along with expert personal trainers.