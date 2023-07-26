Get Back In Shape This Season With RitFit For $100 Off A New Power Cage

After multiple years in a row of not going to a gym, the next best thing is bringing the gym home. RitFit offers a 1000 lb capacity at-home gym perfect for the garage, now $100 off through a coupon clip on Amazon. The full cage RitFit PC-410 comes with everything you need to get started, an adjustable weight bench, a 2” Olympic barbell, and 100 lbs of plates ready to go right out of the box. This kit from RitFit is the ideal match for any teen gearing up for the new school year.

RitFit PC-410 Power Cage | $100 Off | Amazon

I love when things come in multiple colors, and this fully-equipped home gym comes with all the essentials in four different colors to match your garage and personality. Not only fit for weight lifting, but it’s also multi-purpose and can be used for all types of gymnastics training too.