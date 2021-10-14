Apple AirPods (Wired Charging Case) | $119 | Amazon

Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging Case) | $16 0 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $119 on Amazon right now. That’s a $40 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $16 0 right now, or $ 3 9 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $180 ($69 off).

G/O Media may get a commission 25% off HempFusion Products Fast pain relief

Rub generously over trouble areas and watch the pain melt away. Buy at HempFusion Use the promo code PAINRELIEF

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/30/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/14/2021.