Asus Vivobook Go 12 | $130 | Amazon

This 11.6" ultra-slim display is lightweight and compact. If you’re looking for something to just help with some daily computing and productivity tasks, this is an excellent, affordable option. With 64GB of eMMC flash storage and 4GB of memory, it will help you with some basic word processing, internet browsing, and email sending. Normally it runs for $250 but Amazon has it at the moment for 48% off, bringing it down to just $130. It also comes with a year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal. Could make an excellent gift for someone this holiday season.

