AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 | $90 | Amazon, Home Depot



Listen up, people: It’s personal greenhouse time. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 is 50% off at Amazon and Home Depot right now, which means you can pick up this top-of-the-line Very Normal Small Indoor Hydroponic Planter for just $90 at either location. The Harvest Elite comes with AeroGarden’s “gourmet” herb seed kit, which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, mint, and a bottle of its “patented, all-natural planet nutrients,” meant to sustain a complete season of growth. Your plants, whatever it is you choose to plant, will grow in water and not soil, minimizing mess. On top of that, the easy-to-read digital display-slash-control panel offers an array of settings to make the most of your hydroponic system (vacation mode, things of that nature). The LED grow lights ensure a high-performing personal garden year-round, and again, there is probably nothing in the owner’s manual that dictates what you may use it for.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 50% AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Grow your own way

This elegant model includes LED grow lights, six types of herb pods, and an easy-to-use digital display system, but not the ability to make people not question what it's doing on your kitchen countertop. Buy for $90 at Home Depot