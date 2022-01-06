Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 | $629 | Amazon

Let’s get this out of the way early: the Series 7 Apple Watch with Cellular is $120 off at Amazon right now. I probably don’t need to tell you what an Apple Watch is for—seven watch generations in (or eight, depending how you want to count it), by now we’ve all seen someone hold up a line at the coffee shop while they force everyone to wait while they figure out how to activate the NFC chip that allows them to seamlessly pay for their morning brew.

But for the sake of fun and because I don’t want to feel like I’m skating by, I’m going to tell you a little bit about what Apple introduced on the Series 7 when it released the watch late last year. Rather than debuting new spy watch features (the series 6, for instance, offered an always-on altimeter and a blood oxygen sensor), the Series 7 takes on all of the software features of previous watches, but adds a broader screen with ultra-slim bezel, more durable materials, fast charging, and more colorful options—although, weirdly, these colors were not synchronized with the colors of the concurrent iPhone generation. Apple’s ways are mysterious. Anyway, it’s an Apple Watch with cellular. It’s on sale. It lets you pretend to be a spy, and it can call 911 if you’ve fallen and can’t get up.