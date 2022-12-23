Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health Smartwatch | $200 | 34% Off | Best Buy

If your New Year goal is to be a little more aware of your health and fitness, a FitBit might be able to help. The Sense 2 and the Versa 4 are on-sale right now at Best Buy, hovering at or above 30% off. Pretty great, honestly! The Versa 4 can help you schedule workouts, giving you alerts on whether to take a rest day or kick some butt—depending on your exertion the previous day. And Sense 2 can help identify stress to help you manage it better. FitBits foster that awareness of your body, so you can better manage your health and keep track of your physical activity. Kick some butt in the new year and grab these while they’re on sale.

