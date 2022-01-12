Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette | $25 | Ulta Beauty



If you’re having a moment with the new season of Euphoria, you might be thinking of dabbling in some of their gorgeous and show-stopping makeup. Urban Decay’s Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette definitely has the vibes to help you pull this off. This dreamy and ethereal palette has twelve mattes, glitters, and duochrome shades to help you stand out, whether it be at school or a convenience store. This more neutral yet vibrant collection is a steal at 50% off right now. The color story is inspired by technology, cyberspace, and virtual reality. Highly blendable, each shade is made to build on the other. The two duochrome shadows reflect pigment for a shade-shifting effect. She’s giving two-in-one energy. A vegan and cruelty-free double-ended brush is included to help bring it all together. Don’t forget to grab the All Nighter Setting Spray to keep it all in place during illicit activities, day or night.