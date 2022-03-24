FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $24 | Amazon



Did you remember to drink water today? Or yesterday? Or all week? I sure haven’t. I’ve been getting back into running this month and continue failing at hydrating myself. It comes down to 5 minutes before I’m out the door, thinking to myself, “hmm I guess I should drink some water.” Then I just chug a full glass, run out, then complain that I’m dehydrated and now I’m getting cramps. What I really need is to just keep a good water bottle at my desk and force myself to drink throughout the day. This one from FineDine is triple-insulated and has a straw lid. Designed certainly for hiking and spending time in nature, but should also do fine beside my mouse and keyboard. It’s $6 off too.