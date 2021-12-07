Tzumi ProFit Handheld Massage Gun | $45 | Macy’s



If you’ve never used a massage gun, let me tell you: They really are that fun. And they work! If you’ve been deliberating on whether to get one, for yourself or for someone else at the holidays, there’s never been a better time to pick up a Tzumi ProFit Handheld Massage Gun. It’s down to $45 at Macy’s right now, which is $30 off the original price. Pretty good deal for their “elite” model. The ProFit Handheld set includes four attachments to help target your areas of concern, plus six speeds to really get in there. It all comes in a carrying case, too, so you (or someone) can bring it with you (or themselves) and be the guy doing intense musclework in public. The massage gun charges via an included USB cord, so you don’t have to worry about anything as old-school as replacing batteries. I will add that their marketing department seems to have included a lot of photos of shirtless men engaging in vigorous muscle stimulation, but I think that’s just a suggestion, not a requirement.