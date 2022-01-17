55" Sony Bravia XR A90J | $2,298 | Amazon

65" Sony Bravia XR A90J | $3,298 | Amazon

83" Sony Bravia XRA90J | $5,998 | Amazon

The Bravia Core-equipped A90J OLED TV that Sony released last year to great acclaim from reviewers is marked down by as much as $2,0002 in this sale at Amazon right now. Of course, that giant markdown is on the massive 83" version, giving interested buyers a full 25% discount—the biggest in this particular sale. Lesser, but still significant, discounts apply to the 55" A90J, as well as the 65" version of the same, at 18% and 13%, respectively.

The pricier of the two Bravia XR OLEDs released by the company last year, the A90J was well-received by reviewers, who praised it for its excellent brightness and visual processing, which actually seemed to add to the image in a non-distracting way (although motion smoothing still distracts from the image for viewers sensitive to it). The two TVs aren’t markedly different in most ways—buyers of either will still get excellent OLED blacks and the same great color reproduction and viewing angles one would hope for from the technology. People who pick up the A90J will get a brighter HDR picture. Gamers may be disappointed, however, as the A90J continues to have no variable refresh rate, despite Sony’s claim that the feature will release in a future firmware update. Still, it’s an excellent TV, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon.