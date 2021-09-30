Edifier W800BT Bluetooth Headphones | $40 | Amazon



If you’ve only used ear buds in the last decade or so, you’re missing out of how nice an over-the-ear set of headphones can be—like with the Edifier W800BT Bluetooth Headphones for instance . Controls for volume, pause, and resume means that you can adjust your music without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. You’ll be able to listen to a full 50 hours of audio on a single charge. And if you somehow managed to do that in one sitting (or maybe just forgot to charge it at some point) it’s easy to swap to wired on the fly. The Edifier W800BT Bluetooth Headphones are down to just $40 right now.