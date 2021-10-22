Samsung T7 1 TB Portable SSD | $130 | Amazon



Need a big chunk of storage that you can easily cart around with you anywhere? Right now, you can get Samsung’s T7 1 TB portable SSD for $30 off, bringing the price down to $13 0. I f you need to carry all your big ol’ files with you and need to make sure they’re safe on a reliable drive, the T7 is an excellent option that won’t hog up too much space on your desk or in your bag. It’s available in blue, black, and red, and also supports password protection if you like to keep things extra secure.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 11/2/2020 and updated with new information by Joe Tilleli on 10/22/2021.