24" Samsung Odyssey G30A Gaming Monitor | $160 | Samsung
Game on in Full HD on the 24" Odyssey G30A gaming monitor. Capable of super smooth refresh rates of 144hz and lightning-fast 1ms response times, this gaming monitor can take your gaming to the next level. It has full FreeSync Premium support so no need to worry about dropped frames or screen tearing. Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height of the monitor with ease. It can even be rotated 90° to be used vertically. Samsung has the monitor right now for a good $70 off.