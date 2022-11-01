24" Samsung Odyssey G30A Gaming Monitor | $160 | Samsung

Game on in Full HD on the 24" Odyssey G30A g aming m onitor. Capable of super smooth refresh rates of 144hz and lightning-fast 1ms response times, this gaming monitor can take your gamin g to the next level. It has full FreeSync Premium support so no need to worry about dropped frames or screen tearing. S wivel, tilt, and adjust the height of the monitor with ease. It can even be rotated 90° to be used vertically. Samsung has the monitor right now for a good $70 off.