Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) | $600 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (256GB) | $700 | Amazon

Phones sure have gotten expensive, huh? The big, cool flagships that do all the big, cool flagship stuff are always $1,000 nowadays—why, I remember complaining when Apple wanted $499 for their first iPhone, back in twenty-aught-eight! Turns out, however, you can still get a solid phone for less than a grand, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE proves it. With 128GB starting storage, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and cameras that take fantastic pictures with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, this phone plenty to offer despite Samsung’s new S22 models, and you can get it for $200 less than its next cheapest offering. The S21 FE is powered by the same chip as the S21—a Snapdragon 888 backed up with 6GB of RAM on the 128GB version and 8GB of ram on the 256GB upgrade. It’s got 5G cellular, a 4,500mAh battery, and its 32MP selfie cam will take crisp, colorful selfies, making this phone feel every bit as premium as the next steps up.