If you’re in the market for a new old laptop, this refurbished 13" MacBook Air for just under $200 is a total steal. It features 4GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD, and the m acOS operating system everybody knows and loves.

Refurbished 13" MacBook Air | $195 | StackSocial

This MacBook Air is rocking a native resolution of 1440 x 900 and a core i5 processor for all of your browsing, editing, and streaming needs. Snag this deal while it’s still going on over at StackSocial.

