HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 3090 | $2,540 | HP

You can grab yourself a pretty kick-ass gaming PC through HP right now. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the best graphics card in the game right now performance-wise. The problem is in its scarcity with scalpers scooping them all up to sell off at double the already staggering price. Luckily, HP is letting you build a tower with it for not just its normal price, but reduced by $100.

Just visit the HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop landing page, select Customize & Buy, and change the graphics card configuration to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (24GB GDDR6X) option; click add to cart, and you’ll see the price drop to $2,540 at checkout.