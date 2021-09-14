MegaWise 1080P Video Projector | $100 | Amazon

W ith the massive heatwave finally reaching and end, it’s actually comfortable to be outside again. Bless September. But just because we’re hanging outside, doesn;t mean we can’t do indoor things like play video games or watch TV. get yourself a MegaWise mini projector for only $100 and project images up to 200 inches on the side of your house. With built-in stereo sound and two HDMI ports, you’ll be able to pop in an Apple TV and catch up on Ted Lasso since everyone seems to suddenly be talking about it a whole lot.