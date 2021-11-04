Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket | $30 | Amazon



Every dog, all the time, should be wearing clothes. It’s just one one of those Things, like death and taxes. Since the Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket is $30 on Amazon, which is savings for of 25%, now’s the perfect time to get one for your furry friend. It’s legit a good idea to have one if you’re planning to head outdoors at all this season : Reflective and r eversible, the water-resistant coat can be adjusted to your dog’s level of comfort during walks, hikes, and runs at any time of day. It also features a zipper panel for easy access to your leash or harness. Plus, your dog will look hilarious in it. Grab one for yourself, or gift to the dog lover in your life. Either way, be sure to take lots of photos. And maybe find some matching boots somewhere for it. Just a suggestion.