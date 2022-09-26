Hori Split Pad Pro (Black) | $43 | Amazon

Hori Split Pad Pro (Blue) | $43 | Amazon

Hori Split Pad Pro (Red) | $44 | Amazon

Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers are undeniably an awesome piece of innovation. Yet, no one would disagree that they leave much to be desired. Playing in handheld mode, it can be very easy for your hand to start cramping up trying to grip the tiny controllers. Not to mention the dreaded Joy-Con drift which still hasn’t actually been addressed. If you find similar frustrations when playing, know that Hori has an easy fix with the Split Pad Pro. Not only is it much larger in size and ergonomic than the Joy-Cons, but it also comes with a proper D-Pad, back buttons, and a Turbo mode. Your hands deserve a properly sized controller for your Nintendo Switch. The standard black option has been reduced to $43 with other options of colors and patterns discounted as well—a small price to pay to save your hands from being mildly uncomfortable.