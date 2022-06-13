4-Pack of Rabbit 12oz. Wine Tumblers | $29 | MorningSave | Promo Code WINEFS



We all want to be sipping wine poolside (or porch-side) (or just safely on the go) this summer, but it hasn’t always been an option ... Until now! We healthy and regular wine-drinkers can grab a 4-Pack of Rabbit 12oz. Wine Tumblers for just $29 at MorningSave. This set includes four stainless steep cups in assorted colors, plus sliding plastic lids for security. The cups are built to be spill-resistant and include a no-slip base, so even that one friend who always accidentally knocks a drink or two over can be included in plans this year. Each tumbler is double vacuum-sealed to preserve the temperature, meaning you can sip hot or cold beverages alike, comfortably, and keep them at the temperature you pour them in. Also, no condensation. So it’s like, a really easy grip. The only catch is that they need to be washed by hand, but I think it’s a fair tradeoff, given the set’s many, many benefits. They’re on sale all summer, but grab yours before the stock runs out. Enter promo code WINEFS to get free shipping, too.