Get 6 Months of Stadia Pro to Go with Your New AT&T 5G Phone

A couple of years ago, it would have seemed like science fiction to imagine playing the most graphics-intensive new release games on whatever screen you owned. But that’s exactly what game streaming services like Stadia, from Google, are offering - and a growing number of gamers are taking notice. This is a situation where playing is believing. I was legitimately shocked the first time I fired up Destiny 2 on a woefully outdated iPad and enjoyed a completely smooth session. I even ended up with a positive K/D in Crucible!



If you’re looking for a good reason to try Stadia, AT&T has teamed up with Google to bring you a killer offer. When you activate a 5G AT&T phone on a qualifying Unlimited plan, you’ll get six months of Stadia Pro for free1. Stadia Pro brings you free games every month, as well as exclusive discounts on other hit titles. What better way to put your new device and Stadia Pro to the test than loading up a fan favorite like Hitman on your phone? With AT&T 5G you can play your favorite on the go. As an extra perk, you’ll also be able to grab some Stadia hardware at a discount. For $19.99 (+tax), you can get a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra, so you can play Stadia games on your TV and really make the most of your six-month trial.

This promotion doesn’t just apply to new customers. Those who add a line or upgrade one on a 5G device with a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan can take advantage of this offer, too. Stadia Pro will auto-renew at the end of the trial for $9.99 a month, but six months should be plenty of time to decide whether game streaming is for you - and build up a great library of free games to play. I’ll see you in the Crucible, Guardians.





