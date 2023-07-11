Get 50% off Yeti Coolers and Drinkware for Amazon Prime Day

Yeti products are versatile, stylish, and indestructible — so basically, the best of all worlds. And whether you’re a fan or someone who hasn’t given this brand a shot (yet), you should take advantage of the huge discounts being offered for Amazon Prime Day. Yeti’s slashing prices by 50% on coolers and drinkware, including its mega-popular straw cups and can insulators, so you can stay hydrated all day long.

Yeti Coolers and Drinkware | 50% off | Amazon

These items are top-rated in their Amazon categories and come with thousands of positive reviews. The Rambler straw cup practically has a cult following. Take it from one happy reviewer, w ho praised the cup’s insulation, great looks, and perfect size. “I really prefer to drink out of a metal vessel than glass or plastic,” the reviewer wrote. “I’m convinced the drinks taste better.” Don’t miss this sale — it’ll be gone before you know it.