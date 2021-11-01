Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set | $140 | Amazon

You don’t have to be a certified Kitchen Guy to know the brand Ninja Foodi, but did you know they have more than blenders and air fryers? Probably not. An easy way to remedy that is by picking up a Ninja Foodi NeverStick 5-piece cookware set for $140 on Amazon. That saves you 18% off of the list price, and the set is a doozy: It includes a frying pan, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and two glass lids (the pans share one). The set’s lids, handles, and nonstick coating are oven-safe up to 500°F. This means you can go from stovetop cooking to oven browning (or whatever you’re into) in a snap. Apparently, the five-piece set has also been “designed to withstand aggressive scrubbing,” which is extremely funny since it’s also dishwasher safe. Go figure.