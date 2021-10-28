3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC | $25 | Newegg | Use Code EMC2AAZ2847

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately, current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately, here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Newegg is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Back 4 Blood was just added to the service. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a tower defense component and a dash of Magic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.

